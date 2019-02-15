Governor Emmanuel tasks new police CP on battered image, Professionalism

Share this post:









By Ndifreke P. Akpan

Governor Udom Emmanuel has charged the Akwa Ibom State Police Command to work towards restoring its battered image before the populace and to instill professionalism within the ranks of the force in the state.

The Governor made the call when he played host to the new State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama and other very senior police officers in his office.

Governor Emmanuel, described as very unlawful, the incessant arrests of innocent citizens, harassment and other forms of intimidation by the police in recent times.

The Governor encouraged the new Police Commissioner to ensure that the dignity and the hope of the common man on the street is protected.

He stated the readiness of the government and people of Akwa Ibom, whom he described as very peaceful, to assist the Nigeria Police achieve set goals.

The Governor who said that election is part of a democratic process said, “we cannot be talking about democracy without looking forward to a credible and peaceful elections”.

He expressed the hope that the security agencies would help to give Nigeria very fair and credible elections stating that such is what will ensure that the country is ready to move forward and pick a leader of their choice.

The Akwa Ibom Governor said people were hopeful with the assurances from the Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, that the election would be credible, and called for the redeployment of some police officers from the state over unprofessional conduct.

“Akwa Ibom is a very peaceful state, we do not need most of the distractions, I just pray we would be looked at in that manner so that we can make progress as a people,” the Governor stated.

He reassured the police and other sister security agencies of support for them to succeed in Akwa Ibom, noting that the state will remain the greatest beneficiary when peace reigns, as investors and prosperity set in.

Earlier, the new State Commissioner of Police, Barshir Makama told the Governor that he was in Government House to formally introduce himself and other colleagues to the Governor.

The Commissioner stated that the police was in the State to ensure that the right thing is done at all times.

The Police Boss explained that they have organised a stakeholders meeting with political parties, market women, youths and students with emphasis on how to go about a peaceful election and sustain the prevailing peace.

The Commissioner noted that there was no problem in Akwa Ibom compared to where he came from and enjoined the people to embrace peace, saying that set goals can only be achieved in a peaceful environment.

The Commissioner of Police was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Augustine Arop, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Adekimi Ojo and Omolara Oloruntola to the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Office.

With the Governor were, the Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Glory Edet, Commissioner for Special Duties and Aviation Development, Mr Akan Okon and the Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Mr Fobara Duke.

