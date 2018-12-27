A’Ibom Governor’s aide assures his community of more of Dividends of Democracy

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio

The 2018 edition of the annual end-of-year get together of Ikot Ekop Village in Ibiono Ibom local government area of Akwa Ibom State, took a different dimension with the hope of the villagers fully restored on December 26, 2018 at the village square.

The special Assistant to the Governor on Trade and Market Matters – Akparawa Idorenyin Raphael, a great son of the soil who was the chairman on the occasion, assured his people of more dividends of democracy under the able leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

In his remarks, Raphael while thanking the organisers of the Annual event which brings people together, spoke on the need to sustain the prevailing peace in the area.

Recounting the achievements of Governor Emmanuel in the area to include peace, provision of social amenities, interest free loans to Traders and lots more, the Governor’s Aide promise to facilitate the building of Primary or secondary school in the area. The performing Governor’s Aide call on all the people to remain steadfast to the PDP and work towards the reelection of Governor Emmanuel and all PDP Candidates in 2019.

Also speaking, the village head – Edidem Asuakak Brown applauded the leadership style of Governor Udom Emmanuel. The traditional ruler who thanked the Governor for appointing their son as the pioneer Aide on Market matters, disclosed that his appointment has brought lots of positive change to the area.

In appreciation, the entire village thanked Governor Emmanuel for using Akparawa Raphael to turn things around, they promise to reciprocate the kind gesture of the Governor by voting him back for a second term in office.

The event which was attended by friends and indigenes of Ikot Ekop, also Featured music, dance and cultural display by youths and Women.

