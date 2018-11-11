Governor’s aide dedicate first child after 10 years of marriage

…as Gov Emmanuel assures Ukanafun People of more dividends of democracy

By Emma Akpabio

Ikot Etim, the birth place of Akwa Ibom State Governor – Mr Udom Emmanuel, witnessed another significant joy today, November 10, 2018, few months after the joy of “restoration of peace” in the area, by Akwa Ibom State Government.

Personal Assistant to Governor Emmanuel on Protocol -Evangelist Emem EtokAbasi Udom and wife, took Favour, their first child after 10 years of marriage, for presentation in the temple, dedication and special thanksgiving service for the goodness of God in their lives and the return of peace to Ukanafun and Akwa Ibom State, under Deacon Udom Emmanuel, as the Chief Executive.

The event which took place at the ancient Qua Iboe Church, 118 Ekparakwa road, Ikot Etim, had top Government personalities, traditional rulers, Entrepreneurs, Religious Chiefs, associates and well wishers in attendance.

In his testimony, Evangelist Udom Said “I was born to see my father own a car, and I use to pray God never to allow me take my Children to School by public transport or feet. Through Gov Udom Emmanuel, I am not just rich, but I am wealthy today. So I take the coming of this child after ten years of our marriage, as an answer to my prayer. That is while I named her ‘Favour’, because at the appointed time, God has favoured me through Gov Emmanuel”.

Testifying further, the son of the famous traditional ruler (of blessed memory), while describing his last ten years as a true test of Patience, appreciated his wife and his aged mother for not loosing hope on God. Mr Udom thanked Gov Emmanuel for being an instrument in which God uses to bless him, his family, Ukanafun and Akwa Ibom State in general.

Mr “talk and do”, as fondly called, encouraged young men, women and couples, to always seek God’s face in every situation. With reference to his situation, Evangelist Udom exclaimed that God’s time is indeed, the best.

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who described Evng./Mrs Udom as a modelled Christian Couple, charged the congregants to always believe in ‘only God’.

Mr Emmanuel who spoke through his commissioner for Education – Prof Victor Inok, admonished the parents of the dedicated Child, not only to treasure the Child, but to train her to grow in the path of God. Mr Emmanuel charged Mr/Mrs Udom never to give up on God, but to keep believing in him for more blessings to flow in thier lives.

The Akwa Ibom State Chief Executive, used the opportunity to commend the people of Ukanafun, for accepting to surrender their arms and embrace peace. Assuring them that with the restoration of peace, his administration will deliver more dividends of democracy to the area. Gov Emmanuel donated the Sum of 2Million Naira to the Qua Iboe Church.

Reacting, the Ukanafun Council Chairman – Hon Prince Uko Idiong, appreciated God for answering the prayers of his faithfuls servants, Emem and wife. Prince Idiong lauded Governor Emmanuel for the restoration of peace in Ukanafun.

While intimating the congregants that all economics activities in the area has resumed, the Ukanafun Council Boss advised all civil Servants to return to work, as excuses and absent from duty would no longer be tolerated.

Special features at the event were; family thanksgiving, testimonies, song rendition by different Choirs/Choral groups, special offering for the new baby and dance of thanksgiving.

