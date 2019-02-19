I am very happy with you, Attah commends Governor Emmanuel

Share this post:









Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah has commended Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel for continuing in the vision he had for the development of Akwa Ibom State.

Obong Attah disclosed this while speaking at his residence when he received Governor Emmanuel on a consultation visit.

He expressed satisfaction that Governor Emmanuel was able to get rid of the handicap that was fighting his administration during his early days in office

“During my time, I had a handicap and I spent my first term fighting that handicap, and it was in the last year of my second term that I could take off and fly. Thank God your handicap has disappeared,” Obong Attah noted.

“I am very happy to hear the plans you have for the deep seaport, it is a fantastic idea.”

“Two weeks ago, I looked at a pull-out of your plan for the deep seaport project, I saw the Port City, and the Industrial City that will go with it, and when I looked through the book that Sir Val Attah published shortly before I left office, the plan is exactly the same, the boundaries are the same.

“That is the kind of vision we had for the development of this state, and today I am very happy you are continuing in that vision. Thank God you call it Divine Mandate, I pray God will help Akwa Ibom people to be enlightened on who they should choose at the polls,” Obong Attah added.

