I won’t throw my background in the dustbin, just to follow Akpabio to APC – Udom Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says he was shocked to hear that a former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio has defected from the People Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Udom who disclosed this in an interview with the PUNCH, maintained that he would not throw his background in the dustbin, just to follow Akpabio to APC.

He reiterated his commitment to the PDP and expressed confidence that the PDP was going to be victorious in the polls in 2019.

Udom disclosed that the crowd that welcomed Akpabio at Ikot Ekpene stadium was a rented crowd who were not from Akwa Ibom, noting that Akwa Ibom people spoke during his declaration unlike that of Akpabio were those who spoke were not from Akwa Ibom.

“Remember I have declared under the PDP. There is a difference between those who call themselves professional politicians and professionals in politics,” he told PUNCH.

I have a background and I can’t throw all those into the dustbin. We are men of impeccable character and loyalty, and we don’t deceive our people.

“Beyond that, I don’t see any other party that can give me the platform of my life principles more than PDP and I stand by it.

“That is the only party that can allow me exercise those principles and core values and the training I have; I don’t know of any other party.

“The only party I have is PDP and it’s like a family. Akwa Ibom is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom. What they saw during our declaration must have spoken to those who have doubts, compared to the crowd that those other people had

“Those people in their crowd were not from Akwa Ibom. They were from another state and that was why when they were being greeted in our local dialect, they couldn’t know how to respond, including the people on the stage, compared to the crowd we had on Friday. Before you mentioned any greeting in the local dialect, the place erupted.

“I didn’t see it coming and it wasn’t a great surprise.

“You see, we are a well trained people and trained minds don’t reason like untrained minds.

“If you are a trained mind, the unexpected are expected to happen at an unexpected time.

“However, what you do as a trained mind at that point in time is what matters most.

“And you could see at this period that we are calm and we are not bothered about it. No cause for alarm.

“Everywhere in the world, not only in Akwa Ibom or in Nigeria, people defect from one party to another, but the cause for concern is the volume of what people say about individuals that have nothing to do with the main cause of the defection.

“We all know what is happening in this country today; why some people are defecting, which I might not be able to say in the public, but people can deduce. And you know people will always look for their own reasons to add and they would look for another person to be painted black.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 25 visits today)