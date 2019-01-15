Ikot Okpok in Edemeya clan reaffirms support for for Udom and PDP

Share this post:









By Amadie Akpabio, Uyo

The People of Ikot Okpok, in edemaya clan, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area has reaffirmed their support for the reelection bid of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel in the forthcoming general elections.

The reaffirmation was made over the weekend when the wife of the Leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Lady Ime Udo Kierian hosted the grand finale of the 7th edition of the annual Ikot Okpok Unity football tournament and empowerment program which is her pet project aimed at empowering the people and fostering unity amongst the people of Ikot Okpok.

Addressing the people of the area, Lady Kierian, who is a proud daughter of Ikot Okpok thanked her kinsmen for their support since the football tournament and empowerment program began seven years ago.

According to her the initiative has over the years better the lots of many in the area of skills, such as welding/fabrication, fashion/design, talent development, financial assistance and human empowerment.

Mrs Kierian also uses the occasion to thanked his excellency, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel and wife for the people oriented leadership the duo has offered to Akwa Ibom people.

She lauded the governor for awarding the contract for the construction of Ikot Okpok /Edemeya road noting that the road was in a very poor state until Mr Udom Emmanuel came their rescue.

Commending the wife of the governor, Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel for her laudable project through FEYREP, Lady Kierian noted that the initiative has brought succor to many families in the State in different areas of women empowerment.

She also appreciated the support she received from the husband to make the yearly event worthwhile, describing him as the gold of her life.

She urged her kinsmen to remain resolute in their support for Udom Emmanuel.

Declaring the ceremony open, the commissioner for education, Prof Victor Inoka who was the chairman of the occasion was represented by the Special Assistant to the governor on Projects Hon. Elder Okon Joseph Ekpo, commended the people of ikot okpok for having produced such a resourceful daughter in the person of Lady Ime Udo Kierian who is always with her people, he urged the people of the area to support Mr Udom Emmanuel in his second term bid so as to continue enjoy the lasting in state, he added.

Also speaking, the managing director, HENSEC ENGINEERING, Engr. Uwem Okoko and the village head of Ikot Okpok, In their different speeches lauded the effort of the governor towards making Edemaya and Ikot Abasi a reference point in Akwa Ibom State.

The Ikot Abasi born politician, Engr Uwem Okoko also disclosed that the Ikot Okpok Edemaya road was handled by HENSEC and assured the villagers of the governor’s readiness to complete Ikot okpok – Edemeya road within the stipulated period. He also charged the people of Ikot Abasi to stand firm with Udom Emmanuel and other PDP candidates in forthcoming general elections.

Highpoint of the event include, presentation of trophies and cash prizes to the participating teams, donation of food items, wrappers and cash donations to the women amongst other items worth millions of Naira.

Dignitaries present at the event include, Rt Hon Udo Kierian Akpan represented by the former chairman of Oruk Anam, Hon Emmanuel Kyrian Akpan, the village head of ikot okpok, Etteidung Alfred IkoAbasi Ekiko & his Council members, councillor of the host ward, wife of the vice chairman, Oruk Anam, Mrs Fonyene Fonnyene Edwin, Oruk Anam former vice chairman, Hon Nicholas Iyiet, supervisor for education, Oruk Anam, Hon Unwana Akpan PDP ward 10 chairman amongst others.

