Nana Udom Extol Governor Emmanuel

...congratulates all PDP flag bearers

By Emma Akpabio

The Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor on grass roots mobilization has described his Boss – Mr Udom Emmanuel, as a visionary leader and a well disciplined financially exposed personality, with strong determination to making life better for his people.

Deacon Ndiana-Abasi Nana Udom made the assertion on Wednesday January 16, 2019 at Uyo township Stadium, during the official manifesto presentation by Gov Emmanuel, the PDP gubernatorial Candidate of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking with newsmen, Nana who scored Gov Emmanuel’s first term performance above average, eulogized the Akwa Ibom State Governor for successfully delivering his 2015 Campaign promises. Nana further described the second term completion agenda of Mr Emmanuel as just and well deserving.

While congratulating all the Candidates who officially received the PDP flags at the occasion, the grassroot boss said: ” what matters to us most at the grassroot mobilisation unit, is to deliver the 41 PDP Candidates. Across the 329 Wards in the State, we must deliver 26 House of Assembly candidates, 10 federal house of reps candidates, 3 Senators, 1 Governor and of course the President. I therefore use this medium to congratulate all our Candidates in advance, because I know that with God, victory shall be on our side.” He added.

The former house of reps Aspirant for Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal Constituency, while also congratulating Obong Paul Ekpo’s PDP led administration for the good works in the State, vowed to preach the gospel of Udom Emmanuel and PDP in all nooks and crannies of the State.

