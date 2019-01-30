Nana Udom in a soul winning mission for Gov Emmanuel, PDP

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio

The Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor on grassroot mobilization – Deacon Ndiana-Abasi Nana Udom today, moved the train of grassroot political sensitization and mobilization for Governor Udom Emmanuel and the PDP, to Ukanafun LGA.

The Governor’s Aide who joined the PDP Candidates for Ukanafun State Constituency – Dr Charity Ido and Ukanafun/ Oruk Anam federal house Hopeful – Mr Unyime Idem for Campaigns in Ukanafun Wards 9, 10, 11, sensitised the electorates and the masses on the achievements of Gov Emmanuel while admonishing them to re – elect the Governor and also vote all the PDP Candidates during the forth coming elections.

Thanking the People of Ukanafun for their Solidarity with the PDP, the grass root Boss Commended Governor Emmanuel for the restoration of peace and tranquility in Ukanafun. Appraising his boss base on his first term campaign promises, Nana expressed satisfaction with the level in which the Governor has fulfilled his first term campaign promises to Ukanafun People. He assured the masses that with the return of peace, Ukanafun will be totally transformed.

Speaking further, Nana while describing the crops of Candidates paraded by the PDP as people with proven integrity, called on the electorates to Vote PDP Candidates from the Presidency to the House of Assembly.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 17 times, 1 visits today)