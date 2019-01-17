New phase of PDP office: Party Stalwarts applaud Ukanafun chapter chairman

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio

As a fall out of the visit of the Akwa Ibom State First Lady – Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel to Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal Constituency women rally held at Central School Ikot Akpa Nkuk in Ukanafun, some PDP Stalwarts from the federal Constituency made a stop over at the Ukanafun PDP office for a facility inspection.

Led by the PDP Chapter Chairman of Ukanafun LGA – Mr Magnus Akpan, other members of the entourage were: Mr Unyime Idem – PDP Candidate for Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency, Hon Prince Uko Idiong – Ukanafun Local Government Council Chairman, Mr Imo Emeh – SSA to Governor on Social reorientation, Deacon Nana Udom – SSA on grassroots mobilization, Hon. Nsikanabasi Umoekpo, Evangelist Emem Udom – PA to the Governor on Protocol amongst other top government officials.

Welcoming the entourage, the Ukanafun PDP Chapter Chairman – Mr Magnus Akpan, appreciated the PDP Stalwarts in the area for stopping over at the party office. Akpan who disclosed that the PDP flags hosted represents the 11 political Wards in the area, also extended gratitude to all Party leaders who donated towards the renovation project.

In his remarks, the PDP Candidate for Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency – Mr Unyime Idem expressed satisfaction with the creativity of the Chapter Chairman. While thanking all those who donated for the success of the project, Idem also vowed to always support all party Projects.

The Telecom expert who thanked the Governor for the commencement of work on Ukanafun roads, called for continuous support for the Akwa Ibom State Chief executive and all PDP Candidates at the forth coming general elections.

On his part, the Governor’s Aide on grassroots mobilization seized the opportunity to give some birthday tributes to the Ukanafun Council Chairman – Hon Prince Uko Idiong.

Nana udom led the birthday song for the Council Chairman who has sacrificed so much for peace to return to Ukanafun, and every one in the entourage wished the performing Chairman best of celebration in his 43rd birthday celebration.

