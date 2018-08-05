On the Rumoured defection of Senator Godswill Akpabio to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Why are we surprised?

By Abasiama Etukakpan

There is a popular saying in our society that when it rains it pours and when it is pouring, it is raining. There is a torrential rain in Akwa Ibom State politics right now with the rumour of Immediate Past Governor Godswill Akpabio and the Minority Leader of the Senate defecting to the All Progressives Congress(APC)from the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP).

Well, I am not surprised at all because I saw this coming from day one when the former Governor made a statement that All is not well in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District. Like, it or yes, Godswill Akpabio is a Leader and a Real Politician. His eminent move spells doom for the PDP in Akwa Ibom State because this man as we know is a Great Teacher and he knows what to do at the right time. Well, let me not adumbrate much on the consequences of his move but dwell more on why it is imperative for me to put up this piece.

We forget very soon that what is about to happen today in Akwa Ibom State was destined to happen some twenty years ago and only if we could have seen this coming, we would have known that it will surely come soon and to me, it is even delayed. Do we care to ask, why Former Secretary to the State Government, Etekamba Umoren was sacked overnight? No, I guess!.

Let’s go back to memory lane from 1999 to date. In 1999, then Governor Victor Attah, from Uyo Senatorial District was brought in and fought by Chief Don Etiebet from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District to be Governor of Akwa Ibom State against all odds. Eventually, Obong Attah became Governor and when he assumed, he booted Chief Etiebet out of the scene and took charge of the game. Thereafter, he sacked his Deputy, Engr Chris Ekpenyong from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District out of office in an unceremonial way. When Engr. Ekpenyong left office, he wept, cried to God and beat his chest that for what has been done to him, it shall remain so for him to be disgraced in this manner.

We thought it was over. In 2007. Chief Godswill Akpabio became Governor of Akwa Ibom State after serving his former boss, Obong Victor Attah as Commissioner. He became Governor of the State by the grace of God and when he took over, he called the shot, and his boss was out of the scene. Obong Victor Attah eventually left the political scene and retired from Politics at a very tender age. In Former Governor Godswill Akpabio’s tenure, two gentlemen from Eket Senatorial District, Obong Nsima Ekere and Uyo Senatorial District, Obong Umana Okon Umana were booted out of office almost the same way the others were. Needless, mentioning Senator John James Udoedeghe who is also from Uyo Senatorial District.

In 2015, the Great Teacher brought Incumbent Governor Udom Emmanuel into office against all odds, he stepped on toes and installed him as the Governor of the State, we called him, the Great Teacher. Do I need to remind us of the ACA slogan?ACA: Continuity and let Godswill be done, again, again and again. When Governor Udom Emmanuel became Governor he called the shots,problem started when they complained that the former Governor always comes late to Government events and later, the All is not well Saga which brought in confusion and side talks which after then, Sir Etekamba Umoren,(then Secretary to the State Government)from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District was sacked from office. For some days now, am hearing that former Governor Godswill Akpabio is about to leave to the All Progressives Congress(APC) from the People’s Democratic Party(PDP). But, if he does not leave, then the scripture will not be complete. Many say that the former Governor is not accorded the deserved respect by Aides to the Incumbent. Well, I am not surprised but I ask, is this rumour the same trend that has been happening in Akwa Ibom State since 1999???

If it is, then what is happening? While some politicians are happily celebrating this move others are mourning,my own is that if this is true, then the time for Periwinkle WAR is near and no one should say that the defection of Senator Godswill Akpabio is not consequential because what happened in Ekiti State may happen in Akwa Ibom State if we don’t stop this rain that is about to pour which I said some weeks ago but they thought I was joking.

If we don’t stop this tradition today, it will continue as a trend in the coming years. My problem with Governor Udom Emmanuel is that there are many Governors around him otherwise he should take my advice and immediately call for Restitution before it is late. All the parties that I have mentioned are alive and he needs to call them soon and ask each other to forgive themselves because it will continue and I plead and suggest that a Real Man of God should be invited to conduct this restitution very soon now that no one has left us, while they are alive, they need to beg themselves for forgiveness because this rain may fall again in 2023 and beyond.

Please, let us not be happy and the people deceiving Governor Udom Emmanuel should wake up because if Senator Godswill Akpabio moves, then All will not be well in 2019.

