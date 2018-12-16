Onofiok Luke Gives Inside Account of Akpabio’s administration

Share this post:









…solicit support for Governor Udom’s reelection

The PDP candidate for Etinan federal constituency Rt.Hon Barr Onofiok Luke says there is no governor without faults or weakness since the creation of Akwa Ibom State.

Addressing supporters in Asang Ward 2,3 and 4 in Nsit Ibom local government area Barr Luke who is also the Speaker of the state assembly maintained that it was through the active support of the people that such fault and weakness was never exposed to the public.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is only human with his own fault and weakness like others before him. It is wrong for anyone to think he can expose his weakness in order to ridicule the governor and the esteemed seat for political gains

“Every governor had their bad side but we all rallied round them and did not expose their weaknesses but Senator Akpabio wants to ridicule Udom in the public.

“In 1999 all of us supported Obong Victor Attah for eight years and in 2007 we supported Barr Godswill Akpabio for eight years who is now seeking a second term in the Senate but wants to end Udom’s tenure midway”

Barr Luke said the political party that formed government at the federal level has brought untold hardship to Nigerians but however commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for prompt payment of salaries of workers and backlog of gratuity to retirees in the local government service commission from 2002 to 2012.

He said in other states under the control of APC workers are dying in their numbers including suicides as a result of unpaid salaries.

“They brought hunger and hardship to the people of Nigeria in the last three years. In the midst of the prevailing hardship God gave Akwa Ibom people a governor who has been able to cushion the effect of hunger through regular payment of salary to workers”.

