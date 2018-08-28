2019: Oruk Anam Kinsmen reaffirmed total support for Governor Emmanuel

…as education commissioner engage constituents

By Amadie Akpabio

As Governor Udom Emmanuel second bid continue to receive endorsement from different groups and well meaning individuals, the people of Oruk Anam local government area has reaffirmed their earlier support for the divine mandate of Mr Udom Emmanuel beyond 2019.

This declaration was made last week when the Honourable commissioner for education, Professor Victor Inoka hosted elders and stakeholders from the area in other to present the Superlative scorecard of his excellency the governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel to the people of Oruk Anam.

Addressing his constituents at the local government council hall, the education boss maintained that the superlative performance of the governor has qualified him for second term in office, adding that Oruk Anam as a local government has benefited a lot from Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration, recounting several project sited in the area to include, construction of internal roads in the Akwa Ibom State University, Obio Akpa, (ongoing) Rehabilitation of Navy School, Ikot Ntuen, (completed) construction of Ikot Ibritam / Inen Ekeffe Road, (ongoing), construction of Ikot Ekara / Ibesit /Ikot Ibritam road (ongoing) construction and commissioned, Urua Anwa Ultramodern modern market etc.

He urged the members of party not to be distracted nor intimidated by any form of politicking by some politicians, while charging them to remain faithful and continually support the administration of Governor Emmanuel, insisting that PDP is only party with the interest of the people.

Responding, a chieftain of party Sir S J Ntefre applauded him (Professor Inoka) for hosting his people, describing him as a servant leader with a heart of gratitude and pledge his Loyalty to the party.

Also speaking at the event was the PDP state vice chairman for Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, Mr Cletus Eshiet who thanked the commissioner for his magnanimity towards the people of Oruk Anam, stating that even when he (Inoka) is barely nine months (9 ) in office he has done so well. He promised to do his best by ensuring that the governor win massively in 2019.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the House leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and member representing Oruk Anam State Constituency, RT Hon Udo Kierian Akpan thanked the commissioner for education for showing gratitude to his people, adding that the support of Oruk Anam People to Gov. Udom Emmanuel was unshaken.

Several other also speak in support of governor Udom Emmanuel second term.

High point of the event was: presentation of cash donations worth millions of naira to Over 249 persons across the wards and goodwill messages from leaders of the respective wards

Present at the event were RT Hon (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan, Leader Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly,

Pastor Jacob King, PDP chapter chairman, Hon Pastor Paul Udoufia, immediate past commissioner for education,

Hon Elder Edwin Udofa, vice chairman, Oruk Anam local government council, Mr Sampson Idiong, SA to the governor on Inter ministerial, Hon Elder Okon Joseph Ekpo, SA to the governor on Projects

Responding to question shortly after the meeting, the House leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and member representing Oruk Anam State Constituency, RT Hon Udo Kierian Akpan express satisfaction over the gesture, he thanked the commissioner for education for showing gratitude to his people, adding that his earlier support to Gov. Udom Emmanuel is unshaken.

Several other also speak in support of governor Udom Emmanuel second term among others

