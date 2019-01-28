2019: Ward 6 in Oruk Anam vows to vote Governor Udom, Kierian and PDP

Share this post:









By Amadie Akpabio, Uyo

The people of ward 6 in Oruk Anam local government area has reaffirmed their total support for the reelection of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Rt Hon Udo Kierian Akpan, Mr Unyime Idem and other PDP candidates in the forth coming general election.

The declaration was made over the weekend when a former special adviser to Akwa Ibom State government in the ministry of labour and productivity, Hon Godwin Udom, who was also a major contender in the just concluded State House of Assembly PDP primaries hosted his people in his country home, Ikot Esikan.

In his address, Obong Udom thanked the people of ward 6 most especially the youths for honouring his invitation, he noted that the massive turn out was an indication that Ward 6 was intact for PDP.

He commended the leadership style of Rt Hon Udo Kierian Akpan who according to him has attracted people’s oriented project to Oruk Anam

Obong Udom charged the people of Oruk Anam to emulate the leadership drive of Sir Kierian Akpan, who he described as a resilient and intelligent politician, “a man that love and care for his people”

He assured Sir Kierian and the PDP of massive support from People of Ward 6 in the forth coming general election. And reteirated the desire of the people of Ward 6 to stand against Federal might.

Rt Hon Udo Kierian in his response, commended the people of ward 6 for supporting Hon Godwin Udom and assured the People of the area of his determination to attract more people’s oriented projects to the area.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)