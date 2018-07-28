Akwa Ibom House Leader commiserates with the Family of Late Chief Thompson Umoessien

The house leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan on Saturday commiserated with the family of Late Chief Thompson Umoessien.

Late Chief Thompson Umoessien who was laid to rest today was the village head of Ibesit Anwa Udo in Oruk Anam Local government area and the father of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Oruk Anam chapter, Mr. Uduak Umoh.

In a condolence message to the family, Sir Udo Kierian described Late Chief Thompson Umoessien as a man with unending passion for good governance, leadership and a better society for all.

He noted that by his passage, the family has lost a great source of strength and stability.

According to him, Late Chief Thompson Umoessien devoted himself all through his lifetime in ensuring a good and better society for all. He asked God to grant the soul of the late Chief eternal rest and comfort the family in this moment of grief.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook