Engr Nsikan Titus delivers his promises… remodeled Classroom block in his community

By Emma Akpabio, Uyo

According to Mark Twain – an American Writer, humorist, Entrepreneur, publisher and Lecturer, “Patriotism is supporting your Country all the time, and your government when it deserves it”.

In line with the thoughts of the great thinker above, Engr Nsikan Titus Peter, despite loosing out at the last PDP primaries of Oruk Anam State Constituency, decided to support the developmental strides of Akwa Ibom State Governor – Mr Udom Emmanuel, in the Education Sector, by sponsoring the remodeling of three class rooms at Government Primary at Ekparakwa Ward 7, Oruk Anam LGA.

The project which started few months to the Party Primaries election, was assumed by many, to be a bait for attracting delegates, and as such, many had predicted that it would be abandoned shortly after the delegate elections, should the result not be in favour of the donor, who was an Aspirant.

The completion of the project today has not only silenced “doubting Thomases”, but has also proven to many, that Engr Titus who lost his father at a very tender age, does not play politics with Education and other infrastructural development that concerns his people and humanity in general.

Recalling his words at the commencement of the renovation project, the great philanthropist said “Charity they say, ‘begins at home’, this three class room block, located along the main road (Abak – Ikot Abasi high way) does not speak good of this government, as a way of supporting my in-law, the Governor and providing conducive environment for the pupils, I will renovate this block entirely”.

The oil and gas consultant is committed to life touching projects and the development of his people. This amongst other reasons, was why he gave grants to some Students of Oruk Anam origin, at different tertiary institutions.

It could be recalled that, shortly after the unfavourable result of the PDP primaries, the public spirited son of Ekparakwa, donated some seats to Health Centre, Ekparakwa.

God bless Engr Nsikan Titus Peter

#OnlyGod

