Hope at Last for Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency

…as PDP Candidate flags off campaign with an empowerment centre

By Emma Akpabio

Ukanafun/Oruk Anam, the most neglected federal constituency in Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, 25th November, 2018, received hope of effective representation, after more than seven years of unproductive and unaccountable representativeness in the green chambers of National Assembly.

The hope of the Constituents were restored during a three segmented event of thanksgiving Service, official inauguration of “UnyimeAbasi 2019” Campaign organisation and commissioning of Unyime Idem Empowerment centre.

Commissioning the empowerment centre, Governor Udom Emmanuel who was represented by his deputy – Mr Moses Ekpo, described Idem’s candidacy as the return of hope to Ukanafun/ Oruk Anam federal constituents. Mr Ekpo charged the congregants not to be distracted by those who defected to other parties for personal interest and fear of Federal might, but to remain calm and maintain their loyalty for the PDP, which according him, is a religion in Akwa Ibom State. Ekpo said that as long as no “might” can conquer the might of God, Akwa Ibom people have no reason to be afraid.

In his remarks, the PDP candidate for the federal constituency and principal of UnyimeAbasi 2019 project- Mr Unyime Idem, disclosed that his decision to Flag off his campaign with commissioning of empowerment centre was a way of telling his people that his is ready and willing for effective representation.

Hear him:

“After thanking God in Church earlier, I decided to bring you to this empowerment ground, so that you may all know that we are prepared for effective representation. Aside from this, we also have a blue print that will guide our actions and activities. This is where many Entrepreneurs will be raised, this is where our people will be empowered on yearly basis. On completion, this place will have different structures for different skills to be acquired’.

During the thanksgiving service which held at Winners Chapel, Ikot Akpa Nkuk, the Speaker of the House of Assembly and PDP candidate for Etinan federal constituency – Rt Hon (Bar) Onofiok Luke, officially inaugurated the UyimeAbasi 2019 Campaign Organisation. Luke noted that Mr Idem is an Entrepreneur whose wealth of experience will be a perfect tool for economic transformation of Ukanafun and Oruk Anam.

Speaking further, Mr Luke who acknowledged that his success story as the speaker for three years wouldn’t have been possible without the likes of the House Leader – Rt Hon Udo Kierian Akpan, disclosed that Ukanafun/ Oruk Anam remains his favourite Constituency, after Etinan.

In his comments about the 2019 Elections, Luke seized the opportunity to call on all electorates from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District to return Governor Emmanuel for a second term as a pay back to what other senatorial districts did for Ikot Ekpene in 2007 and 2011 respectively. Luke revealed that the defection of Dr Godswill Akpabio to the APC was simply out of fear for federal might and not in anyway connected to the interest of Akwa Ibom people as regularly claimed by the immediate past Governor. Mr Luke also revealed that it took his leader (former Governor Akpabio) about 11years to indoctrinate certain political beliefs in him, therefore it will take the former Senate minority leader another 11years to re-convince him that another party is better than the PDP. He called on support for all the PDP candidates, from the Presidency to the State House of Assembly .

Also speaking, the runners up of the recently conducted PDP federal House of representative nomination in the area, Mr Ndiana – Abasi Nana Udom resolved to handover all his political structure to Mr Unyime Idem. The emerging political legend of the area also promised to mobilise his people and other grass rooters to support all the PDP candidates from the Presidency to the House of Assembly.

Speaker after speaker, different remarks and goodwill messages presented at the event revealed that since 2011, the federal constituency has not just been neglected, but has also been completely cut – off from the activities of the federal government, due to poor performance of the mouth piece of the area at the national Assembly.

Recall that Rt Hon Emmanuel Ukoette aka Gani, has been the member representing the area since 2011. Against the conventional zoning and rotation which shows that the position is zoned to Ukanafun LGA, Rt Hon Ukoette from Oruk Anam is the Candidate of the APC.

The event was attended by top Government officials, Entrepreneurs, PDP leaders, Traditional rulers, women, youths and members of MfonAbasi campaign organisation led by the principal – Mr Nana Udom.

