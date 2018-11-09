PDP welcomes 993 APC defectors in Oruk Anam

The National coordinator of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Liberation movement, Mr. Willie Willie Idiong today leads 993 members of the APC Liberation movement to the People Democratic Party (PDP).

In an event which was witnessed by the House leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and PDP standard bearer for Oruk Anam State Constituency, Rt Hon (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan, the Commissioner of Education, Prof Victor Inoka, Oruk Anam PDP chapter chairman, Pastor Jacob King, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on inter ministerial, Prince Sampson Idiong, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Education monitoring, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, the chairman Akwa Ibom State waste management board, Hon. Prince Ikim, a Commissioner in the state civil service commission, Mr Iboro Udom among others was held at Ikot Ubo in Oruk Anam LGA.

According to the coordinator of the movement their decision to dump the APC and join the PDP was due to the injustice they face while in APC. He complained of the high-handedness of the leaders of the party from ward, state to national level and pledged to join hands with the PDP to ensure the victory of the party in 2019.

“Today we are here to declare our support to the PDP and to tell the World that APC Liberation movement is now PDP liberation movement and we are ready and willing to work for the victory of the PDP in 2019” the coordinator noted.

Speaking while receiving them into the PDP, the chapter chairman of PDP in Oruk Anam, Pastor Jacob King expressed his gratitude to the defectors for identifying with the PDP and promised to integrate them fully into the plans and programme of the PDP.

He urged all of them to visit their respective wards for proper registration and documentation

Also speaking, the leader Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt Hon (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan thanked the defectors for taking the bold step to leave the ‘sinking’ All Progressive Congress (APC) and maintained that their defection was a sign that there was no APC in Oruk Anam.

He described APC as a party of deceit who enjoys taking advantage of any little opportunity to deceive and confused the People and warned Oruk Anam people not to be carried by their fake promises but should remain steadfast to the PDP.

Sir Kierian noted that the PDP has executed numerous projects in Oruk Anam and was determined to do more.

Recall that since last week over 2000 APC members has dumped the party during the ongoing thank you tour organize by the leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

