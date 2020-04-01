Stay home and be safe, Oruk Anam Council boss urge residents

Share this post:









By Idris Kelani, Uyo



The Executive Chairman of Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Atuekong Ubong Idiong has urged the people and residents of Oruk Anam Local Government area to adhere strictly to the stay at home order of the State government in order to support the government effort in curtailing the spread of Covid -19.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chairman noted that by complying with the basic precautionary measures and guidelines, citizens can help the government to contain and win the war against the virus

According to him, the outbreak of the virus has devastating effect on the economy and has claimed many lives globally.

He said it was important for citizen to comply with government directives and also put their trust in God.

“Following the outbreak of this devastating Coronavirus Pandemic which has claimed many lives globally,it is of great important for our people to be sensitized and introduce to various precautionary measures, especially those living in the remote areas.” he noted

“I use this opportunity to encourage you to repose hope and adhere strictly to the various precautionary measures. It is practically wise for us to do our responsibility and necessary that we continue to live in peace and unity as a people.” he added In a chat with our reporter, the Special Assistant to the Chairman on Media, Umoren Umoren disclosed that the local government administration was working closely with the State Government to ensure that no case of the disease was recorded in the State. “We are in a global pandemic, right now, prevention is better than cure, the news from Italy, Spain, UK, etc is worrisome, that is what informed the current lock-down by the government.” Umoren noted “The administration of Atuekong Ubong Idiong is working closely with the State Government to ensure that we win this war against Covid -19, so many things will change during this lock-down, our freedom of movement, association, but it’s a price we have to pay for our safety” he added.

