Unyime Idem Takes Constituency Race into the Real World with a Greenlight of Hope

By Ime Jacobs

Sunday, November 25, 2018: Mr. Unyime Idem, the PDP Flag bearer for Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal House of Reps took his Federal Constituency race and deal into the real world as he flagged off his Campaign Organisation ahead of the 2019 race.

The event stood out as one of its kind with a greenlight of hope for the residents of the constituency who have been robbed off of effective representation.

The flagged off which featured a Church dedication service and donation of Empowerment Center, was held at The Winners Chapel, Ikot Akpa Nkuk, Ukanafun LGA.

In an inaugural remark, the Speaker, AKHA – Rt. Hon. (Barr) Onofiok Luke, expressed gratitude to the people of the Federal Constituency for their grit to the truth.

In further disclosure of the truth, Speaker Luke hinted that the defection of Senator Godswill Akpabio was solely for fear of Federal Might, not for the benefit of the Akwa Ibom State or citizens. He therefore urged the electorates from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District to return Governor Emmanuel for a second term as a pay back to what other senatorial districts did for Ikot Ekpene in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

” I recall that day, Akpabio came to my house, drove me to the airport, asked me to join him to the APC. I asked him why defecting? He said he couldn’t stand Federal Might. I said, No. Your Excellency, dont defect, we will fight for you. But he wouldn’t listen. He defected for his personal interest, not of the State’s To me, that was cowardice.”

The event drew to a close with the dedication of Empowerment Center, an edifice donated for the people of the Federal constituency.

The State Governor, ably represented by his deputy, described the empowerment center as monumental, while describing the incoming federal House Member as visionary and harbinger of hope for the constituency.

