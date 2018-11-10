We will always celebrate you, Akwa Ibom house leader tells Chief Judge

The leader, Akwa Ibom State house of Assembly, Rt Hon (sir) Udo Kierian Akpan has described the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Godwin Abraham as a leader worth celebrating.

Sir Kierian made the declaration during a grand reception ceremony organized by the Ekparakwa clan council in honor of the Chief Judge.

According to him, Justice Abraham was a person of integrity with the requisite skills and knowledge to combine his Christian values with his work in the judiciary, which was worth emulating.

He urged Akwa Ibom People to learn from the reception and always note that it was always right to celebrate what is good.

“Your Lordship Some of us have seen you as a good example to copy and we commend your character and stability of mind,” he said

“On behalf of the People of Oruk Anam L.G.A who I represent, let me say that we are happy for Ekparakwa clan to have remembered that it is good to celebrate what is good and identify with what is right,

“We like this occasion and we recommend this occasion to all Akwa Ibom people to learn that when something is right is good to celebrate,” he added.

Speaking further, Sir Kierian noted that another leader worthy of celebration was the State governor, Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel who he described as an embodiment of peace and a man who was committed to the development of Akwa Ibom State.

“Another Example of somebody that is right is governor Udom Emmanuel, as somebody who has worked with this man for the past three and half years I see this man an embodiment of peace, a man who is committed to the development of Akwa Ibom State and a man who is willing to transform the landscape of Akwa Ibom State”

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo who represented the governor, wife of the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Her Excellency Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, Rt Hon (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan who also represented the Speaker, Akwa Ibom State house of Assembly and Attorney general of the State, Barrister Uwemedimo Nwoko.

Others Include: Prof Saturday J Etuk who was the chairman on the occasion, Commissioner of Education, Prof Victor Inoka, a former Commissioner of Work, Dr Udoma Bob Ekarika, Chairman of the Central planning committee, Hon. Sunny Udom, among others

