PDP Reconciliation: We are making remarkable success – Ekpotu

By Martins Inyangetoh

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Integration and Harmonization Committee in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Patrick Ekpotu, has disclosed that the process of reconciling the aggrieved aspirants and members of the party with the aim of integrating and harmonizing their respective interests was at top gear.

Chief Ekpotu, who made the disclosure on Saturday at Government House, Uyo, when the committee met with former Aspirants and Stakeholders of Ikot Ekpene Chapter of PDP, informed that the Committee was impressed by the conventional reconciliation feat recorded so far, saying “we are making remarkable success.”

In his word, “Integration is what we need if we must succeed while the harmonization is the spirit that will guarantee the conventional reconciliation feat. Putting this into consideration, we have made a remarkable feat and by the grace of God the implementation of the outcome is in view because the decisions, concessions and recommendations made during the sessions will be given due attention in order to prevent the occurrence of leadership frailty. This is because we believe in the sincerity of the party.”

The Committee Chairman, who also assured that the leadership of the party will address every issue brought before the committee, promised to pacify, encourage and strengthen those concerned.

“You should continue to be the source of hope for the party. There are clear indications that the forthcoming elections will not be business as usual. It is only those that are serious that will go to elections. And so, with all our support intact we will be seriously ready for the victory at the polls,” he maintained.

In their remarks, the aggrieved members of the party including the candidate for Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Atuekong Nsikak Ekong, Jerry Uduak Hanson Otu, Elder Daniel Udom Obot (Commando), Obong Marcus Etokeren, Engr. Etido Inyang, Mr. Unyime Etim, Hon. Cleton John, Mr. Imo Ita, and Elder Gregory Ukpong, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for giving them the platform to express their satisfaction and dissatisfaction during the last PDP primary elections.

They informed the Committee that they have resolved to put behind their circumstances and move forward in total support to all the candidates of the party.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 33 times, 1 visits today)