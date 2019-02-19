PDP urges Nigerians to vote out ‘the incompetent and clueless’ government of Buhari

Share this post:









The People Democratic Party, Akwa Ibom State chapter has urged Nigerians to troupe out enmasse and vote out the government of President Muhammadu Buhari who they described as incompetent and clueless.

In a communique issued at the end of the stakeholders meeting of the party held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, the party also resolved as follows:

1) The party condemned in very clear terms the postponement of the February 16 elections barely five hours to the scheduled time for the elections by INEC and noted with regrets the colossal loses that have been obviously incurred by Nigerians and the supporters of the Party who travelled through the length and breadth of the globe to come to exercise their franchise in favour of the PDP.

2) The Party solicited the continued solidarity of the people and called on all its members and supporters of Good Governance to come out in their numbers to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to replace the incompetent and clueless government of the APC at the Federal Government and vote in the Government of His Excellency, Udom Emmanuel to enable him complete his development agenda in the state.

3) The Party condemned the call for the removal of Mr Mike Igini, INEC’S Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State and described it as the most unpatriotic and infantile reactions from a party that is alien to Akwa Ibom State which has sensed its imminent defeat at the polls on February 23 and March 9, 2019.

4) The PDP is indigenous to Akwa Ibom State and firmly rooted, so we do not need a compromised aide of INEC REC or the staff to win elections in Akwa Ibom State. All we are asking for is proper, fair, genuine and credible conduct of the elections and unbiased umpire which is what Mike Igini Esq. represents.

5) The party condemned in strong terms the disposition of some security agencies in the state that now operate as extensions of the APC, citing the cases of AIG Kimo, the former CP of the State who is an instrument of intimidation of members of our Party by wanton and baseless arrests/detention. It is on record that all those leading the fight against Mr Igini are doing so after their failed and frantic attempts to compromise him.

6) The stakeholders expressed satisfaction over the conduct of His Excellency during the Local Government Campaigns and particularly commended the Governor for his timeous attendance of all the campaign schedules and the respectful manner in which he engaged members of the traditional council at each Local Government Area.

7) The Stakeholders reaffirmed the commitment of the Party to participate in the elections without violence and pledged their allegiance to the Governor’s resolve to sustain the peace that has now become a trademark for Akwa Ibom State in the Country.

8) The party congratulated the Governor for the successful execution of the Ibom Air project which is now a reality and has made Akwa Ibom State the first state in the Country to launch such a project in the entire country.

9) That a vote of confidence be passed on His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, for his sterling performance in his first term in office and particularly for inspiring the peace that the State is now enjoying in areas like Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas that were hitherto in crises.

10) The meeting salutes all the candidates of our Party from the National to the State in advance for victory that is imminent.

