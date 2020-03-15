Raise the Praise: Utang Akwa Ibom Plans big for Easter

Share this post:









By Nelson NseAbasi

The Special Assistant to Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Entertainment Industry, Mr David Sergeant (Utang Akwa Ibom) has announced plans for the celebration of Easter in the state courtesy of his office.

He made the announcement rising from the 1st General Meeting of the Akwa Ibom State Entertainment Working Committee held at his office on Friday, March 6, 2020.

“I am glad to unveil to you plans for our signature Easter event, ‘Ibom Easter Fiesta’ 2020 (Season 5) with the theme “Raise The Praise”, it gives me great joy that we have sustained this brand for 5 years”, Utang Akwa Ibom said while addressing leaders of the different sectors that make up the working committee set up about a month ago.

Speaking further, the governor’s aide said it is pertinent to celebrate the triumph of Christ over death through resurrection thousands of years ago. He said the theme is inspired by the need to continually return praise to only God, who has seen the state and it’s people through all times .

The open concert, scheduled to hold at it’s usual venue, Ibom Plaza on Easter Monday (April 13, 2020) will feature top Akwa Ibom gosple musicians who will lead the people to God in praise and worship.

He called on all members of the committee to put in their best to deliver a top notch event. He also used the medium to call on Akwa Ibom people to turn out in their numbers to raise their praise to God.

