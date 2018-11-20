Rift trails Akpabio’s birthday message to Attah

Share this post:









By Enamakere Umoren

Criticisms have trailed the unserious birthday message of felicitation by Senator Godswill Akpabio to his political mentor and predecessor in office Obong Victor Attah.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Tuesday succumbed to pressure by issuing a goodwill message to his predecessor.

But analysts on the social media dismissed the message as lacking in emotional connectivity with a leader who virtually brought him into reckoning and mentored him into office as governor in 2007.

The three short paragraphed message reads, “we recall your contributions to the development of our dear state and pray that the Almighty God continue to protect you whilst granting you good health in the years ahead. ”

The 68 worded message lacked any acknowledgement of the personal contributions of Obong Attah to the emergence of Senator Akpabio from a relatively unknown Lagos company secretary, to a commissioner in 2002, and subsequently governor in 2007.

Akpabio, it could be recalled rejected Attah’s request to use the 5 star Hotel in Uyo for the celebration of his 70th birthday, thereby causing his predecessor to use the open field of a church premises.

Akpabio is currently allegedly fighting to stop the anticipated renaming of the state airport and university after the elder statesman.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)