Sampson Idiong Intervenes: Donates borehole to Ikot Ntuk Village

…as plans to electrify the said community deepens

By Emma Akpabio

The yearnings and cries for basic social amenities by the indigenes and residents of Ikot Ntuk village in Oruk Anam LGA were laid to rest, when Prince Sampson Idiong donated a borehole to the community, which is located at the gate way to Ikot Ibritam, the headquarters of Oruk Anam Local government area.

The Governor’s Aide on inter ministerial and direct Labour Project, made payment for the water project on Wednesday 8, 2019, while Interacting with some members of Oruk Anam image makers in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Capital.

In their reactions, the youths from that village, Mr Pius Ben and Udimekong Joshua Esq. who received the donation with shock, appreciated Prince Sampson Idiong for extending his magnanimity to a community which according to them “has been neglected and robbed of basic social amenities like pipe borne Water and electricity” despite being located along the entrance of the headquarters of the largest LGA in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking further, Mr Udimekong who has been on the fore front of fighting for his community, also applauded the grand commander of Annang Students for accepting to facilitate the electrification project in the community which he (Udimekong) had filed the request at appropriate Government quarters.

The human right activist and grass rooter seized the opportunity to appreciate Governor Udom Emmanuel for his developmental strides in Oruk Anam. Udimekong pledged his loyalty to the PDP and vowed to mobilize the entire village to return Governor Udom Emmanuel and all other PDD Candidates during forth coming general elections.

