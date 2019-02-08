Nigeria Today

Traders in Ibiono Ibom reaffirms support for Gov. Udom, vows to reject APC

5 hours ago
By Emma Akpabio

Traders in Ibiono Ibom LGA have restated their commitment to mobilise support for the reelection of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for a second term in office.

The traders made the declaration when the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Trade and Market Matters, Akparawa Idorenyin Raphael visited Udua Ikpa Market in the area to present gift items to the traders and also announce the commencement of another batch of interest free loan to Traders.

Traders who spoke with newsmen, described Governor Emmanuel as a peace ambassador who places the traders top on his priority list. While appreciating the Governor for the gifts presented to them, they vowed to continually support Governor Emmanuel’s administration till 2023 when his tenure expires.

