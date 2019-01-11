U & I support group for Atiku/Udom postpones Campaign Flagg off in A’Ibom

Share this post:









By Emma Akpabio

U & I support group, one of the foremost campaign group for the Former Nigeria Vice President and PDP Presidential Candidate – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, postpones her Campaign Flagg off and official commissioning of U & I State Secretariat complex in Uyo , Akwa Ibom State Capital.

This was contained in a release signed by the Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of the political group – Akparawa Idorenyin Raphael, and made available to the general public.

According to the release, “the U & I State secretariat office which was initially scheduled for commissioning on Saturday 12th January, 2019 has been postponed to Monday, January 28, 2019. This is caused by the recent review of the PDP Presidential campaign Time table”.

Akparawa Raphael who regretted all inconveniences the procrastination may have caused, informed the general public that the PDP Presidential Candidate – Aljahi Ababukar has assured his teaming supporters that he will do the official commissioning of the Akwa Ibom State U & I State Secretariat in person.

All Local Government Coordinators, youth and Students wing of the group are advised to go about their normal door to door campaigns/ grassroots mobilization, as notice of meeting with the State Coordinator will be circulated in due course.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 70 times, 60 visits today)