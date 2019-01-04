Udom Emmanuel has delivered on his campaign promises – Akan Okon

Share this post:









…says Engr Ita Awak supportive of Ibom Airport development

By Joseph Atainyang, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Special Duties and Aviation Development, Hon. Akan Okon has expounded on the strides so far covered by the present government led by Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, saying he has delivered on its campaign promises.

The Commissioner stated this Thursday at his Ewet Housing residence in Uyo during a new year hangout with select journalists in the state.

Akan Okon enumerated the many projects of the present administration to include all economic areas of life, specifically touching on industrial revolution, infrastructural renaissance, agricultural development, among others.

He said the governor has paid salaries, pensions and gratuities. “In December, pensions were paid before Christmas. There is no area of our economic life that Udom’s administration has not touched”, he said.

He further explained, “The governor has built over 1700 kilometres of roads, and functional 13 industries. Governor Udom Emmanuel is a blessing to this state and we must support him. Akwa Ibom people appreciate what Governor Udom Emmanuel is doing.

“He has shown capacity in managing financial and human resources for the improvement of government. Udom Emmanuel came in when there was worst recession in this country.

“Development is a coward, it doesn’t go to where there is no peace. This government has provided an enabling environment for these industries to thrive. To sustain this peace, the Udom Emmanuel led government has trained thousands of youths who are absorbed in various areas of industrial development”.

The Commissioner revealed some infrastructural projects handled by the Special Duties Ministry to include the Lagos Lodge, the power plant at Ibom Airport, as well as many other roads construction.

“We are on the fourteenth flour of the 21 storie building along Udo Udoma Avenue which is meant to accommodate private inventors. We have completed the much talked about Lagos Lodge. These were the major projects of the the Special Duties Ministry under my service.

“The ministry has also constructed the access road to the Sheraton Hotels in Ikot Ekpene. We are building roads in Ibeno, Osong Ama Estate and others. In the Aviation sector, we just completed the Power Station that will power the Ibom Airport.

“The Governor is very passionate about getting all equipment working at the Victor Attah International Airport. That is why it is rated number one in Nigeria. The departure hall has been remodeled to create room for the increasing travelling public. A new commercial building, accommodating bookshop, restaurant, etc, has been built”.

The Special Duties Commissioner dedicated time to appreciate the committed service of the Director, Airworthiness Standards of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Engr Ita Awak, who has shown integrity and patriotism in working out modalities for the development of the Airport.

According to him, Engr Awak, a son of the soil, has demonstrated true strength of character in engaging relevant authorities to make sure that the Airport gains adequate improvement that will help attract global attention.

“For the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) section, the Governor is equally passionate about it. This is where I must commend the Director, Air Wordiness Standards of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Engr Ita Awak who has shown deep support to the development of the airport. I want to thank him very specially and all those that are working at the NCAA for supporting the changes at the Airport.

“Ibom Air has come to stay. I’m happy to say that we have commenced recruitment training. Akwa Ibom people are being recruited and a substantial part of the workforce are Akwa Ibom people. The Airline will provide over 400 direct and indirect jobs. We have three aircraft to start off. The passenger flow at the Akwa Ibom Airport is very high. The airline will be run professionally”, he concluded.

Okon also talked on political and contemporary issues, saying his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has what it takes to come out victorious at the 2019 polls.

