Udom is the only person protecting Akpabio – Senator Bassey Albert
By Imaobong Udo, Uyo
The Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan says his love for Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio was unshakable.
Senator Albert who disclosed this while speaking at the campaign rally of Rt Hon Onofiok Luke in Etinan noted that they were trying to help Akpabio by supporting governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term.
Disclosing some of his reasons, Senator Albert noted that Governor Emmanuel was the only person who was currently protecting Akpabio.
He urged Akwa Ibom people to be careful of the collaboration between Obong Nsima Ekere and Akpabio.
“As God made Godswill Akpabio Governor for 8 years, that same God will make Udom Governor for 8 years,” he notes
“We love Godswill Obot Akpabio, I love him. But we’re trying to help him by supporting Udom, because Udom is the only person protecting him.
“Nsima Ekere had said he could forgive anybody in this life, but he would never forgive Godswill Akpabio. Today, Godswill is backing Nsima for governor. Their collaboration is a trick” he added.
Why should Udom keep protecting him, even with what he has done to him and Akwa Ibom State?
One day, we will chase Akpabio out of this state. He is very ungrateful.
Upon all the money he stole, he saw someone that decided to clean up the mess and then use the left over to build industries and yet, he is moving everywhere running his mouth. He will soon meet his water loo.
I wish I was from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, I would have campaign against him
Obong OBA my governor in 2023, I hail thee.
I love Udom and we will stand by him to the end.
Uyo Senatorial district must give him block vote, we can’t wait for 8 years.
4 is better
Akpabio will regret his actions one day