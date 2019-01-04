Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> South South >> Akwa Ibom >> Udom is the only person protecting Akpabio – Senator Bassey Albert

Udom is the only person protecting Akpabio – Senator Bassey Albert

6 hours ago
Bassey Albert Akpan
Share this post:

By Imaobong Udo, Uyo

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan says his love for Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio was unshakable.

Senator Albert who disclosed this while speaking at the campaign rally of Rt Hon Onofiok Luke in Etinan noted that they were trying to help Akpabio by supporting governor Udom Emmanuel for a  second term.

Disclosing some of his reasons, Senator Albert noted that Governor Emmanuel was the only person who was currently protecting Akpabio.

He urged Akwa Ibom people to be careful of the collaboration between Obong Nsima Ekere and Akpabio.

“As God made Godswill Akpabio Governor for 8 years, that same God will make Udom Governor for 8 years,” he notes

“We love Godswill Obot Akpabio, I love him. But we’re trying to help him by supporting Udom, because Udom is the only person protecting him.

“Nsima Ekere had said he could forgive anybody in this life, but he would never forgive Godswill Akpabio. Today, Godswill is backing Nsima for governor. Their collaboration is a trick” he added.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 639 times, 642 visits today)

Share this post:

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
IdowuNsikak PiusEkpedemeAnietie Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Anietie
Guest
Anietie

Why should Udom keep protecting him, even with what he has done to him and Akwa Ibom State?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Ekpedeme
Guest
Ekpedeme

One day, we will chase Akpabio out of this state. He is very ungrateful.
Upon all the money he stole, he saw someone that decided to clean up the mess and then use the left over to build industries and yet, he is moving everywhere running his mouth. He will soon meet his water loo.
I wish I was from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, I would have campaign against him

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Nsikak Pius
Guest
Nsikak Pius

Obong OBA my governor in 2023, I hail thee.
I love Udom and we will stand by him to the end.
Uyo Senatorial district must give him block vote, we can’t wait for 8 years.
4 is better

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Idowu
Guest
Idowu

Akpabio will regret his actions one day

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh