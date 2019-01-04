Udom is the only person protecting Akpabio – Senator Bassey Albert

Share this post:









By Imaobong Udo, Uyo

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan says his love for Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio was unshakable.

Senator Albert who disclosed this while speaking at the campaign rally of Rt Hon Onofiok Luke in Etinan noted that they were trying to help Akpabio by supporting governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term.

Disclosing some of his reasons, Senator Albert noted that Governor Emmanuel was the only person who was currently protecting Akpabio.

He urged Akwa Ibom people to be careful of the collaboration between Obong Nsima Ekere and Akpabio.

“As God made Godswill Akpabio Governor for 8 years, that same God will make Udom Governor for 8 years,” he notes

“We love Godswill Obot Akpabio, I love him. But we’re trying to help him by supporting Udom, because Udom is the only person protecting him.

“Nsima Ekere had said he could forgive anybody in this life, but he would never forgive Godswill Akpabio. Today, Godswill is backing Nsima for governor. Their collaboration is a trick” he added.

