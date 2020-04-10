Unyime Idem celebrates Easter with Constituents

Share this post:









…donates 600 bags of rice for the celebration

By Vincent Aluu

In keeping with his promise of always sharing in the joy of his people, the Deputy Chairman Communications Committee and Member representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency, Hon. Unyime Idem, has donated 600 bags of rice to enable his constituents celebrate the 2020 Easter.

Recall that during the 2019 Christmas celebration, Hon. Idem while distributing various packages to his constituents, promised to come back and celebrate with them during the Easter festivity. In fulfilling that promise, the Ukanafun-born lawmaker, has provided food items to enable his constituents share in the joy of the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

While making the donation, Hon. Idem called on the people to be firm in faith during this period of great uncertainty following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world. He urged them to draw strength from the lessons of Easter and ensure they do not lose hope for God Almighty who promised life and good health is faithful to keep to His words.

“My message to you, fellow constituents, is that Jesus had lived, died and rose for us. He is the source of our salvation and protection especially in these difficult times where living patterns have been altered following the outbreak of COVID-19. While going about our celebrations, we need to be our brother’s keepers by praying and checking on them, extending helping hands and encouraging one another. I am fully aware of the uncomfortable situations you are currently facing. Please be rest assured that I will always stand by you; be your light in times of darkness and provide a shoulder for you to lean on in periods of great discomfort such as this. Together, we shall come out strong”.

Hon. Idem advised that the 600 bags of rice should be shared across the 24 wards that make up the Federal Constituency and consequently directed all the 24 ward leaders to visit the Empowerment Centre, No. 3 Barracks Road, beside Divisional Police Headquarters, Ukanafun, to collect the portions of their respective wards. He also urged the leaders to ensure that every village gets a share of the Easter package.

Hon. Idem reminded the people that the coronavirus pandemic is still very much around and urged them to maintain social distancing, wash their hands with soap and running water, avoid hand contact with the nose, eye and mouth and observe the stay at home directive.

While wishing his people a memorable Easter celebration, he counselled them to stay safe and remain blessed.

