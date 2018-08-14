Using EFCC as a witch-hunting tool is not good for National development – Udom Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Government says the recent activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), if not properly checked can spell doom for Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Uyo the Akwa Ibom State capital, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh disclosed that it was very wrong for EFCC to freeze a state account without any prior notice.

He maintained that if the Federal government continue to used the EFCC as a witch-hunting tool against perceived opposition they will scare away investors.

The Information boss noted that the current activities of the EFCC was very dangerous to National development.

According to him, shutting down the activities of a State government is just like shutting down the livelihood of the people of that State who depend on the State for survival.

He noted that the Federal government by that singular act did not show any concern for the civil servants and the good people of Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Udoh described the claimed by EFCC that N1.4 billion was traced to 11 accounts belonging to the Akwa Ibom Government as false noting that the administration of Udom Emmanuel strive on integrity and accountability

