AKHA Crisis Can Scare Away Potential Investors – Ufot Ebong

By Ekemini James

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Technical Matters and Due Process, Elder Ufot Ebong has expressed fears that ‘the melodrama, political comedy and threat to peace orchestrated by the opposition party, APC could threaten the Government’s efforts in attracting investments from the international community.

Speaking while addressing newsmen in Uyo yesterday, Ebong said potential investors could easily change their minds when they read on media platforms what hoodlums were doing in the name of politics adding that, the youths should rise up to resist any further attempt by agents of destabilization bent on truncating the peace and unity Akwa Ibom State has been enjoying under Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Ebong revealed that several investors have been attracted to the state due to the fact that, Akwa Ibom is peaceful as compared to when insecurity drove potential investors away.

“Before Governor Emmanuel took over the mantle of leadership, Akwa Ibom State was plagued with insecurity, which scared investors away and I want to warn that all agents of destabilization should first put the interest of the State at heart before party. Politics will come and go but the harms will remain.

“For over three and a half years, Governor Udom Emmanuel has projected a template of peace that has made Akwa Ibom one of the top destinations for foreign direct investments, as seen by the establishment and increasing number of industries in the state and I want to plead with all agents of destabilization to please give peace a chance” he said.

