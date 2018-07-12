SSA on Education, AKS Mrs Idongesit Etiebet celebrate Udom’s 52nd birthday with the vulnerable

By Abasiubong Tom

It was a moment of tears mixed with overwhelming joy as Divine Ibom Movement (DIV), a famous Socio-Political Organisation in Akwa Ibom headed by Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet took a visit to Special Education Center located at Ekpenyong Urua along Udo Udoma Avenue to celebrate and share in the joy of His Excellency’s birthday at 52.

“You will never know where and how best to channel your resources to until you visit the needy and the vulnerable. I am deeply touched by joy and happiness that greeted the faces of this children because they never expected such gesture will come from us at a time like this… Governor Udom Emmanuel was right when he instructed that he never wanted to see any paid publication or advert of any kind on the occasion of his birthday” -Mrs. Etiebet (SSA on Education)

The children in their joy sing in thanksgiving and offered prayers for the organization and His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State for his visionary leadership in the state.

