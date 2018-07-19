Akwa Ibom State government is not owing WASSCE Fee – SSA on Education Monitoring

By Emma Akpabio – Uyo

The Senior Special Assistant(SSA) to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Education Monitoring, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet has urged all candidates who sat for the just concluded 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state to visit the online WASSCE channels for their results.

According to her, rumours that the non-release of Akwa Ibom State WASSCE result was due to the State’s outstanding debt to WAEC are malicious and untrue.

Mrs Etiebet told journalists who were on facts-finding mission to her office on July 18, 2018 that the Honourable Commissioner for Education – Prof. Victor Inoka had last week issued a press release to address the rumour to be untrue and called on the general public to dismiss such rumours.

She Charged all Detractors to join hands with Gov Emmanuel in building a better Akwa Ibom State.

The SSA on Education monitoring also disclosed that Civil Servants in Akwa Ibom state have been paid June 2018 salaries, even when federal government Allocation -FAAC has not been released to States by the federal government. She applauded the comitment of Governor Emmanuel in the payment of Staff’s remuneration, pensions and gratuities.

Mrs Etiebet used the opportunity to intimate the general public that Governor Emmanuel’s Administration since 2015, has spent over 3billion naira in the payment of

Termly examination’s fees, Placement examination(Common Entrance) fees,

Basic Education Certicate fees, WASCE fees, NABTEB fees, etc., for all government owned primary and secondary Schools across the State. She also Commended the State government for the massive construction/rehabilitation of School blocks and other infrastructural developments recorded in other sectors.

Recall that two weeks ago, the State Government under the able leadership of Governor Emmanuel had released about 200 million naira subvention, to various heads of public Primary and secondary Schools in the State.

