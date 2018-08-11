Buhari offered me 2bn to decamp to APC, but i rejected it – Akwa Ibom Speaker
The Speaker Akwa Ibom State house of Assembly, Rt Hon Onofiok Luke says he rejected 2bn naira and a deputy governorship slot from president Muhammadu Buhari in order to remain in the People Democratic Party (PDP).
Luke made the accusation when he spoke during a solidarity rally in support of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and a Senator from the state, Bassey Albert in Uyo, the state capital.
According to Luke, even if the President offered him N10bn, he will not leave the PDP.
“They said the President had sent words for me to become the deputy governor. They offered me N2bn, but I said no. If you like, offer me N10bn, mine is no.” he noted
“They have no plan for us and no plans for the future of our state. It was all about them. It was only about power grabbing and power-sharing, but by God’s amazing grace, we will overcome them” he added.
Why do you lie, You dont even think of God, Buhari that is in London? how did you meet him. A stupid grown big fool like you
i used to respect the speaking speaker and i still do, but his recent stand on the AKYPDF bill which will benefit the Youth of AKwa Ibom is a big shame.
Buhari is not good for Nigeria, the earlier we realize this, the better for all of us
N2b only for you, please tell him to give me 5 million and i will mobilize people for him in 2019.