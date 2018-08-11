Buhari offered me 2bn to decamp to APC, but i rejected it – Akwa Ibom Speaker

The Speaker Akwa Ibom State house of Assembly, Rt Hon Onofiok Luke says he rejected 2bn naira and a deputy governorship slot from president Muhammadu Buhari in order to remain in the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Luke made the accusation when he spoke during a solidarity rally in support of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and a Senator from the state, Bassey Albert in Uyo, the state capital.

According to Luke, even if the President offered him N10bn, he will not leave the PDP.

“They said the President had sent words for me to become the deputy governor. They offered me N2bn, but I said no. If you like, offer me N10bn, mine is no.” he noted

“They have no plan for us and no plans for the future of our state. It was all about them. It was only about power grabbing and power-sharing, but by God’s amazing grace, we will overcome them” he added.

