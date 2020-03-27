Community Stakeholders for Social Good calls for Coordinated efforts to Fight COVID19 in Akwa Ibom

Share this post:









by Abel Udoekene

The fight against COVID19 gathers more momentum as Stakeholders, Corporate Organizations, Institutions, Academia, Local Entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom State under the umbrella of Community Stakeholders for Social Good Akwa Ibom #CS4SGAKS continue to work tirelessly to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic in Akwa Ibom State.

These community stakeholders who undertook measures delivered as part of the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, seek to provide direct support to Akwa Ibom citizens and businesses.

Part of the measures undertaken by these stakeholders according to our reporters includes Sensitization Campaigns to Local Government Areas, provision of hand sanitizers to communities, production of face masks and hand sanitizers, Online purchase and secure home delivery of products, training, and support for WFH staff, and Strategic community conversations, among others.

To form the synergy are Chief Executives, MSME Business Owners, Farmers, Academicians, The Police, Public/Private Company Directors, NMA-AKS Chapter, Eni Stores, MEGP, Dakkada Multipurpose, NAWOJ, Planet Fm, Atlantic Fm, VALs Academy, XL FM, COOPA, Kenjosh, Dakkada Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Comfort Fm, Planet Fm.

Others are PassionTV, Junior Chambers International, Global Shapers Uyo, DevaPreneur, NePeters, MensCourt, Start Innovation Hub, Root Hub, WetinHappen, WeGoSocialNG, DeePee Nigeria, Hypestation Nigeria, KannyNG SheerMagnate Girls Tech Gap, Youth Alive Foundation, Latonne, EB DesignHouse, Faith Leaders and more people are joining hands to support government efforts to #FightCOVID19.

Dr. Fab – Udeme Umanah, AprokoDoctor (Nigeria’s No1 Online Health Professional), Segun Awosanya of #EndSARS, Dr. Polycarp Beta (China-based) and CSP Erhabor are also part of the campaign.

In a statement on Thursday, the Community Stakeholders called for coordinated efforts by more members of the ecosystem who were yet to join the volunteer force to do so for the sake of their businesses and the community.

The statement also noted that the community had a workstation, a team of volunteers ranging from medical doctors, pharmacists, engineers, graphic designers, content curators, community information officers, social media influencers among others.

Accordingly, the community stakeholders have advised all citizens to adhere to all the preventive measures outlined by the sensitization team, the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)