The wisdom of a Common man: Done and Dusted

By Ime Jacobs

The Vice Chairman of Uyo LGA of Akwa Ibom State, Amb. Ukai Udeme is set to unveil his book, “The Wisdom of a Common Man”, on Tuesday, December 25 in Uyo.

As a significant event to mark his 40th birthday, Hon. Ukai Udeme tells his story of growing up from a humble background into the hub of greatness.

The book attempts to balance the truth, the confusion and the vicissitude of growing up in a relatively contemporary humble background. It unfolds the nuggets, core principles and strategies of growing from nothing to something, from a commoner to a major in the society

It’s a book for the common man in the society who strives to take control of his destiny and become the best he can be.

Everyone can attain greatness, and everything a man desires can be achieved, irrespective of biological background or religious affiliation. In the book, those born without silver spoons cannot be left out in life drama of greatness, but only with wisdom which is not common to all, hence the title – THE WISDOM OF A COMMON MAN. These nuggets of wisdom are enshrined in the pages of this book.

A greater part of the book hints on intelligent leadership. He argues that Intelligent Leadership equips one with the knowledge, skills, and passion one needs to become the leader one was meant to be.

This makes it a must-read for any leader who wants to become more effective, strategic, operationally focused, and balanced.

The book reveals that in today’s leadership environment, leaders at all levels are up against intense challenges in a hyper-competitive global arena. Intelligent Leadership provides three unique leadership tools – the Wheel of Leadership Success, the Map of Leadership Maturity, and the Leadership Enneagra.

The overall approach of the book is to improve one’s key tactical competencies (such as communication, critical and strategic thinking, decision making, and talent and team leadership) and integrate them with innner traits like values, character, and beliefs so that one can unlock and unleash one’s greatest leadership potential

The Executive governor of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel, is billed to be the special guest of honour, while other top government functionaries will play host to the event.

The poor and all Akwa Ibomites from humble background, who have been stricken and ridden by poverty will be touched and transformed at the occasion.

