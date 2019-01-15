We are ready to Pay N30,000 minimum wage – Udom Emmanuel

Share this post:









Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has assured Labour leaders of the State Government readiness to pay the N30,000 minimum wage once it was approved by the Federal Government.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Emmanuel disclosed this during a consultation meeting with labour leaders in Uyo on Monday.

According to the governor, minimum wages was never an issue and maintained that he will continue to do his best to ensure that workers in Akwa Ibom State were fully taken care of.

“Minimum wage has never been an issue; it is just that it has been a matter of legislation, ” he noted

“We are waiting for directives from the Federal Government; once the directive is given, we will pay in our state.

“In the face of circumstances and what we face in this country, I have done my best to make sure that workers do not suffer.

I pay salaries in circumstances that I do not receive allocation. You did not elect me to make excuses but to find solution to problems

“Labour is the key to development. You cannot relegate labour to the background.

“I thank labour for the fantastic relationship between the labour and us,” he added

