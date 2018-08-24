You are not God, Udom tells Akpabio

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has berated his Predecessor, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio for saying that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will take over Akwa Ibom just like Hitler took over Poland in 2019.

Speaking during his declaration for Second term at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Udom stated that Akpabio was not God and so cannot stop his re-election bid.

“No man is God. Senator Akpabio’s migration to the ruling APC, at the centre, would not stop my re-election. I would work with the people to continue with our superior performance,” He noted

A PDP chieftain in the State, Senator Anietie Okon also warned Senator Akpabio that they will not allow anyone to invade Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, till today, nobody knows where Hitler’s bones are.

“Those who want to invade Akwa Ibom like Hitler should remember that till today, nobody knows where Hitler’s bones are. Uyo Senatorial District have declared war on anybody who may want to invade Akwa Ibom State.”

