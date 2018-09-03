Why I dump the PDP – Senator Akpabio

Former Senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has disclosed reasons why he dumped the People Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Akpabio gave the reason while speaking on ‘Road Map 2019’ a programme on Channels Television.

According to him, he moved to the APC as a result of personal convictions, and to contribute his quota towards serving democracy in Nigeria.

He debunks rumours that his defection was due to corruption cases with EFCC and maintained that there were petitions written against him which were normal to all politicians but he has not been charged to court for any crime.

He noted that those who are sponsoring smear campaigns against him cannot still get over his defection from the PDP and expressed confidence that APC will win in Akwa Ibom and Nigeria in 2019.

“I can’t apologise for moving, I moved to stem the tide of movements,” he stated

“People cannot get over the fact that I have moved, even me. I am as surprised as they are.

“There is no way you can run a Govt without people writing petitions against you, but the reality is are those petitions true?”

