Obasanjo meets Jonathan in Bayelsa

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo met with former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Tuesday at his residence in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Obasanjo who is in Bayelsa for the first summit on Infant and maternal mortality in Yenagoa hosted by the Bayelsa State government also met with the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson behind closed doors. According to a press statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the summit will also have Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Mrs Jewel Howard Taylor as the Chairman and Special Guest of Honour respectively.

He also noted that the former Speaker of the Gambian National Assembly/Deputy Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay and other top government officials were expected to be in Yenagoa for the visit.

