Ayade Flags off Maiden Akwa Cross Cycling parade in Calabar

6 days ago
Sue’s for Peace Among Sister State

By Nelson NseAbasi

The Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade has flagged off Maiden Edition of Akwa Cross Cycling Parade with the theme : “Cycling for Humanity” the Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu called on the two states to use the occasion in fostering inter state relationship and called for peace between the two sister states, especially in the area of boundary clashes.

Hundreds of cyclers from Akwa Ibom, Cross River and nearby states are hosted to cycle across Calabar while catching a glimpse of tourist sites in the ancient city.

The Akwa-Cross Cycling Parade by the Cross River State Ministry of Culture & Tourism Development, led by Nollywood star actor, Mr Eric Anderson is not just complementing the strides of his boss, Sen. Prof Ben Ayade who introduced the Bikers Carnival few years ago, but also setting the path for more acceptance of the sport and participation by visitors.

Also Speaking, Mr Eric Anderson assured that the Akwa Cross Cycling Parade will be a yearly event powered by his ministry in collaboration his Akwa Ibom State counterparts. He used the occasion to call for peace between Odukpani and Akwa Ibom Communities.

The flag off had in attendance the Deputy National Coach, Nigerian Cycling federation, Mr Emmanuel Onnasanya and other top government functionaries.

