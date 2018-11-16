Defection tsunami hits Cross River State APC as over 5000 members dump party

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River State on Thursday suffered a defection tsunami as a former special adviser to two former presidents, Prof Ita Giwa, a former Nigerian ambassador to Mali, Amb. Soni Abang, former APC board of trustee member, Barr Tony Odey, Senator Patrick Ani and Hon. Ernest Irek leads over 5000 APC supporters to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking during the event, Prof Ita-Giwa disclosed that the governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade has done exceeding well and maintained that the only way to sustain democracy without a fight was to follow zoning policy adequately.

She noted that she was disappointed in herself for leaving the PDP to APC, disclosing that his one year trip to the APC was not good for her body.

“I am back to ensure that the turn by turn policy is followed, as only zoning can sustain democracy without a fight while creating opportunities for all to raise their heads,” she stated

“In over one year I went on that trip to APC, it wasn’t good for my body because a white goat loves no stain or dirt,” adding that

“I feel guilty leaving this family as upon my return, so much love was shown to me and I was not shut out or looked down upon.

“I cannot fight Ayade because he made the hitherto abandoned Bakassi Local Government Area to be celebrated among the existing local government areas in the state and indeed Nigeria. I am back to sustain democracy, to join hands with Ayade to win elections, for the sustenance of carnival which is dear to me and for the governor’s industrialization drive,” She added

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 184 times, 184 visits today)