Shell says it recovers 95% spilled oil in Bayelsa, Delta communities

Agency Reports

Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) says it has recovered more than 95 percent of spilled oil from the recent incidents in Bayelsa and Delta states.

SPDC Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Mr Odugbesan said that recoveries were made on sections of the Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP) in Aghoro community, Bayelsa and Odimodi community, Delta.

He said that the pipeline, which remained shut-in since the incidents, supplied crude to the SPDC Joint Venture-owned Forcados Oil Terminal in western Niger Delta for export.

He said SPDC acknowledged the spills and expressed regret over the incidents.

“In line with the standard operating procedures of SPDC, the TRP was shut down immediately the incidents were reported and the Oil Spill Response and the Emergency Response teams were activated to manage the incidents and prevent further spillage.

“As soon as clean-up and site assessment are completed, we are committed to starting the immediate remediation of the impacted areas in Aghoro and Odimodi.’’

According to Mr Odugbesan, details of the cause and impact of the spills will be captured in the Joint Investigation Visits (JIV) reports, which will be released after sign-off by all parties.

“The JIV is a multi-party exercise involving the regulators, the community, representatives of the state government, security agencies, and representatives of SPDC.

“The outcome is then signed off by the stakeholders to authenticate the findings,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)