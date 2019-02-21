Nigeria Today

Elections: Obaseki orders payment of February salaries

Elections: Obaseki orders payment of February salaries

39 mins ago
Obaseki
Agency Report

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Thursday ordered the immediate payment of February salary to workers ahead of the general elections. Crusoe Osagie, the special adviser to the governor on media and communication strategy, said in a statement on Thursday, that Edo workers would get their February salaries before the end of the day.

Mr Osagie said the governor’s decision to pay workers well ahead of the 26th, when salaries were usually paid, was to provide support for those who planned to travel to their various localities to participate in the general elections on Saturday, Feb. 23. The federal government also gave a similar directive on Wednesday.

(NAN)

