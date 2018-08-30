Flood: 8,000 birds killed, 50 houses submerged in Edo

Agency Reports

Flood occasioned by a four-hour downpour killed no fewer than 8000 birds at a poultry at Igiede Street, off Erediauwa Street, in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo on Wednesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain which started at about 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, did not stop until about noon.

NAN reports that to save some money, the owner of the poultry resorted to selling the dead birds for N500 each.

Residents of the area who also protested the submerging of over 50 houses, rushed to purchase the dead birds.

Four elderly persons who almost got drowned inside their rooms, were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The protesting Erediauwa Street residents blocked the road and turned motorists back.

Erediauwa Street is a link road between Upper Sokponba and Sapele road in the Edo state capital.

The road has been in bad shape until its recent reconstruction, which the residents now attributed as the main reason for their woes.

A retired soldier, Solomon Erhabor, who wept profusely, told NAN that the house he just lost to the flood was his only benefit from the Nigerian Army.

Mr Erhabor said the construction of the road and the poor side drains caused the flood to enter the adjoining streets.

He said the contractor was supposed to channel the flood to a nearby moat, but refused to do so, to avoid payment of compensation.

Another victim, Margaret Imade, said casualties would have been recorded if the rain had fallen at night.

Ms Imade said she was preparing the morning meal when flood water entered their house.

According to her, “Government should come to our aid. We have been living in our house for over 40 years and flood has not entered before. We were lucky that we were able to run outside.’’

A resident, Elizabeth Imadamwonyi, called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to send relief materials to them as they are now going to be living like refugees with other neighbours.

NAN reports that other part of the state affected by the flood, included the Federal High Court and premises of the state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission both located at Ikpoba-hill as well as parts of the Government Reservation Area.

When contacted for comments, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Abraham Amielomen, said he would send a team to ascertain the level of damage.

(NAN)

