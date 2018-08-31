Let’s join hands to defeat Buhari, Wike tell PDP Presidential aspirants

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has called on all the Presidential aspirants on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) to join hands together and form a common front in order to defeat incumbent president, Muhamadu Buhari in 2019.

Wike made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt, the River state capital when he received a PDP presidential aspirant and former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa who paid him a condolence visit over the death of the Attorney General, Emmanuel Agum.

According to Wike, Nigerians were looking up to PDP to help salvage the nation from total collapse, noting that the only way PDP can win in 2019 is if they come together as one big family and present a common candidate who has the pedigree to defeat Buhari.

“What we are saying is that all of us must put our heads together to remove this government that does not mean well for Nigerians. Power comes from God. If God says it is you, there is nothing any man can do about it. Man can only struggle.” he noted.

More than 5 people have signify interest to contest for the Presidency under the Platform of the PDP, with the Senate president Bukola Saraki being the latest addition and according to reports many more may still declare in the next coming days

