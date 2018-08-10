Sack Magu now, Wike tells Osinbajo

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has advised the Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo to sack the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) boss, Ibrahim Magu for freezing the account of Benue and Akwa Ibom State.

Wike disclosed this in a chat with Statehouse correspondents in Port Harcourt, the River State Capital.

He described the freezing of State government account as a mean of shutting down the business of government and cautioned the Vice-President against supporting any act of impunity.

“I am calling for the sack of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu for overthrowing a tier of government. The mere fact that the two accounts have been re-opened does not mean that a crime was not committed, ” he told newsmen.

“When you freeze the account of the State Government, you have overthrown that government. Without funds, a state cannot function. This means the shutdown of government business at Executive, Legislature and Judiciary in the affected states.

“The Chairman of that Agency overthrew the Governments of Benue and Akwa Ibom States. Remember that this country is a Federation consisting of federating Units. As a federal system, we have three tiers of Government. These tiers of Government share the funds that accrue to the Federation monthly.

“It disheartens some of us to see the inconsistency of this government. This particular agency thrives on impunity. It disobeys court orders at will and engages on reckless anti-democratic actions.

“This impunity must stop”. he added

