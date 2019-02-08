The crisis in River APC Continues as Supreme Court affirms judgement of lower court

Share this post:









The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the judgement of Justice Chiwendu Nworgu on the congress conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state thus worsening the crisis of APC in Rivers State.

While delivering judgement on the case, the Supreme Court noted that Chinweikpe Chieme of the Senator Magnus Abe group of the APC was the legal representative of the APC in the state.

The court also upheld the appeal of Ibrahim Umar and twenty-two other aggrieved members of the APC that they were restrained from participating in the ward, local government and state congresses of the party.

With this judgement, according to political analysts, APC does not have any legal backing in Fielding candidates in the forthcoming general election in Rivers State.

