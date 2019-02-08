Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> South South >> Rivers >> The crisis in River APC Continues as Supreme Court affirms judgement of lower court

The crisis in River APC Continues as Supreme Court affirms judgement of lower court

2 hours ago
Share this post:

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the judgement of Justice Chiwendu Nworgu on the congress conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state thus worsening the crisis of APC in Rivers State.

While delivering judgement on the case, the Supreme Court noted that Chinweikpe Chieme of the Senator Magnus Abe group of the APC was the legal representative of the APC in the state.

The court also upheld the appeal of Ibrahim Umar and twenty-two other aggrieved members of the APC that they were restrained from participating in the ward, local government and state congresses of the party.

With this judgement, according to political analysts, APC does not have any legal backing in Fielding candidates in the forthcoming general election in Rivers State.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 75 times, 75 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh