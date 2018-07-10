Ekiti 2019: Don’t waste your vote, vote for Fayemi – Buhari

Agency Reports

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the people of Ekiti state not to waste their vote on PDP in the upcoming July 14 gubernatorial elections.

I call on Ekiti to not be insulted by stomach Infrastructure for the sake of the future – President Muhammadu Buhari #ReclaimEkiti pic.twitter.com/nyO9V0rt8W — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 10, 2018

According to a report by New Agency of Nigeria president Buhari also disclosed that he would not play politics with Ekiti people regardless of the partisan and hostile nature of the government of that state.

Buhari spoke at a grand rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti for Mr Kayode Fayemi, the candidate of the party in the July 14 governorship election.

Despite being in opposition and the disposition of the governor of the state, Buhari said Ekiti state would continue to receive its fair share in resource allocations.

Buhari explained that Ekiti people were intelligent and honourable and should be so treated.

He explained that he had not come to Ekiti just to campaign but to explain to the people efforts of the government to implement its change agenda.

Buhari urged Ekiti people not allow themselves to be deceived.

He explained that the federal government embarked on 13 projects in the state, including the construction of N700 million roads.

The government, he said, also extended the national housing programme to the state and the project was being handled by 16 contractors who are from Ekiti.

The president also explained that he had released Paris Club loan refund to the state government.

He also said that he was concerned by the herders and farmers’ clashes and the violence in parts of the country and assured that the government was taking steps to find a sustainable solution.

He explained that it was his primary responsibility to protect lives and property of Nigerians and said: “This I will do. Measures are being take to stop the killings.’’

He told the electorate, “do not allow yourselves to be deceived with stomach infrastructure. Vote for APC and grow beyond stomach infrastructure.’’

“Do not waste you vote. Vote for Fayemi,’’ Buhari told the excited crowd.

